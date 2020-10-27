Duval County Texas Historical Museum celebrates Dia de los Muertos

In honor of the upcoming Dia de los Muertos, the members of the Duval County Historical Commission (DCHC) have come together and created an online exhibit on the traditional "ofrenda" and sharing an in-depth history of the tradition.

The online feature also includes the Pan de Muerto recipes and the many traditions originally found on the ofrenda, their significance, and the history of the observation of Dia de los Muertos in South Texas culture.

Dia de los Muertos also known as The Day of the Dead is the cultured holiday celebrated in Mexico and elsewhere associated with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

This year's celebration will be held Nov. 1 and 2 and would have been the fourth annual Dia de los Muertos event held at the Duval County Texas Historical Museum. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), this year's history and festivities will be shared online.

"Members of the DCHC produced a video on how to set up an altar, or ofrenda," said DCHC Chairman Graciela T. Gonzales. "The video is being edited by member Savannah Smith, and will be uploaded on social media very soon."

To check out the upcoming online exhibits and to purchase the traditional recipe cookbooks visit the Duval County Texas Historical Museum Facebook's page.