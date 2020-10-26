San Diego ISD, Jim Hogg County, and Benavides ISD receive the Perkins Reserve Grant

In July of this year, Jim Hogg County ISD, San Diego ISD, and Benavides ISD were notified of the preliminary award to receive the Perkins Reserve Grant in the total amount of $925,000.

San Diego ISD will receive over $440k from this grant. The three districts have partnered to embark on a shared mission, “To provide high-quality college and career pathways that are aligned with regional workforce needs,” stated in a press release.

The districts want to increase the number of students who graduate to be ready to fill high-demand jobs. The mission and needs of the program will be addressed with the help of the two workforce partners, one of which, who will serve as the intermediary partner. Together this team had identified programs of study to target, to include: Emergency Services & Nursing Science, which will prepare students for occupations as LVN, Registered Nurses, Fire Fighters/Inspectors, EMTs, etc., and Construction which will prepare students for careers as welders, construction workers, home builders. and more.

San Diego ISD will be focusing on expanding the Health and Science program at San Diego High School. It has already begun the expansion by hiring an additional CNA instructor to assist students in obtaining the Marketable Skills Fundamentals of Nursing Assistance Certificate and the Fundamentals of Vocational Nursing Certificate. Further, through this grant, the health and science department will purchase books, supplies, and nursing materials needed for the courses.

"This grant will allow San Diego ISD better prepare students taking the CNA exam, and it will set the foundation for students wishing to enter the License Vocational Nursing (LVN) program," said San Diego Superintendent Rodrigo Pena.

In addition, the funds will also be used to purchase needed technology and equipment that will better prepare the CNA students throughout their coursework. The duration of the grant will be for 18 months and during this time, collaborative meetings will be held monthly with the partnering districts to build a strong networking system between all three.