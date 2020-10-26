Siblings are quite special, but without parents the journey of life can be hard especially at the age of seven and six.

Renesmee, 7, and her 6-year-old brother, Severo, are this week's Bridging Families feature.

Renesmee is described as a girly girl, who enjoys playing dress up, and loves all things Disney Princess. Renesmee is a bright young girl, who does very well in school.

Severo is fun boy who loves Woody and Buzz Lightyear, and will be dressing up as Woody this Halloween. Severo is very social and friendly.

As siblings they both excel in the same school subject “art”, where they get to use their creative talents. And when it comes time to eat … again as siblings they have the same favorite foods of hotdogs and pizza.

Renesmee and Severo have a close bond as siblings, and are seeking to be adopted together into their forever family.

Renesmee and Severo will do well in a two parent household, and if the home has pet dogs even better.

If you think you could be Renesmee and Severo forever family or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process,

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: