AISD confirms positive COVID-19 results from last week's testings

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) conducted testing last week to help contain the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after reports suggested a large residential get-together could have possibly spread the virus.

Alice ISD conducted testing on Oct. 22 and 23 totaling 473 tests, which resulted in 10 positive COVID-19 cases. In addition, a total of five positive cases were self-reported to the District, stated in a press release.

Those who received a positive result have all been notified by medical staff and they will continue to monitor their health.

Alice ISD will continue testing on Wednesday, Oct 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

At this time, in-person instruction will continue on Monday, Nov. 2, and the district is currently reviewing extra-curricular activities on a case-by-case basis, and the resumed activities schdule will be released at a later time.