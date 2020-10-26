SUBSCRIBE NOW
AISD confirms positive COVID-19 results from last week's testings

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) conducted testing last week to help contain the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after reports suggested a large residential get-together could have possibly spread the virus.

Alice ISD conducted testing on Oct. 22 and 23 totaling 473 tests, which resulted in 10 positive COVID-19 cases. In addition, a total of five positive cases were self-reported to the District, stated in a press release. 

Those who received a positive result have all been notified by medical staff and they will continue to monitor their health.

Alice ISD will continue testing on Wednesday, Oct 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. 

At this time, in-person instruction will continue on Monday, Nov. 2, and the district is currently reviewing extra-curricular activities on a case-by-case basis, and the resumed activities schdule will be released at a later time.      

AISD COVID-19 Testing on Oct. 23