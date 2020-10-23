The United Connections Counseling service receives state funding to support human trafficking awareness

The United Connections Counseling (UCC) non-profit organization presented to the Jim Wells County Commissioners Court this month on additional grant funding awarded from the state. The presentation announced a newly awarded grant from the Office of Governor Gregg Abbott that will support the expansion of counseling for the victims of human trafficking and awareness education on the issue in the county.

Project Juntos will focus on shedding light on the trafficking epidemic in the country, the state, and the local community. Project staff will educate the community and key stakeholders on how to recognize victims of trafficking and the best avenues in which to provide appropriate assistance.

The Empowering Survivors Program is centered around providing counseling and case management services to victims affected by crime.

In the months to come, counseling services will be available for victims of crime and victims of trafficking.

UCC will continue to actively research and assess the needs of Jim Wells County and expand services as needed, stated in the press release. Currently, UCC works with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Coastal Plains Community Center providing counseling services.

"We would like to extend a special thanks to the Honorable Judge Juan Rodriguez, Jim Wells County Commissioners, and county and city officials for their continued support concerning this and future UCC endeavors," said Toby Flores from UCCC.

The counselors and program staff will work closely with crime victim services already implemented in Jim Wells County to assist with overflow and, thus, ensure victims are served in a timely, efficient manner.

For further information on programs and services please contact us at 361-661-1060.