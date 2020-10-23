‘Geared to Give’ Back on National Farmer’s Day

submitted

Country Superstar Brantley Gilbert joins Kubota and Farmer Veteran Coalition to empower farmer veterans with tools to achieve their dreams

Kubota Tractor Corporation recently announced the selection of five new farmer veteran recipients of new Kubota equipment as part of its 2020 “Geared to Give” program in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC). In recognition of their current and past U.S. military service and their continued service to their communities through farming, country music singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert helped Kubota and FVC honor each veteran, inviting those nearby to his farm to bestow the gift of Kubota equipment that will help them achieve self-sufficiency and take their farming operation to the next level.

One of the five veterans who were awarded the as part of the “Geared to Give” program was Andrew Edelen of Alice.

Edelen served five and a half years in the United States Marine Corps as an aviation equipment mechanic. As a second-generation farmer, he has taken over his family’s 350-acre farm, Edelen Farms, where he produces grass-fed beef, pastured poultry, free range eggs and vegetables to sell at local farmers’ markets.

He has future goals, which include starting an additional farmers’ market, building new greenhouses, and expanding his products to include pork and goats. To assist in these efforts, Edelen was awarded a Kubota L Series tractor to replace his ailing 40-year-old tractor to meet his most pressing needs on the farm.

“It truly is the American dream for many – and certainly those returning or starting a new career in farming – to become a self-sufficient farmer, with the right mix of equipment, drive and determination to make tending to the land your life’s work,” said Alex Woods, Kubota senior vice president of sales operations, supply chain and parts. “Kubota is proud to work with FVC and with Brantley and his team to recognize the 2020 recipients and help us power and empower them with the right equipment to help them achieve their dreams.”

Kubota’s Geared to Give program has provided equipment and grants to 36 farmer veterans since 2015 through FVC’s Fellowship Fund, which matches veterans’ needs with donated resources to help them further their agriculture careers.

“Helping veterans achieve self-sufficiency in farming communities across the country is one of the greatest joys of our work,” said Jeanette Lombardo, executive director of FVC. “We’re extremely grateful to continue working alongside Kubota to deliver the right mix of much-needed equipment to take our veterans’ farms to the next level; it’s truly the greatest gift, particularly for farmers just starting out.”

Gilbert, a strong supporter of efforts to honor active duty military and veterans’ organizations, wanted to get involved and invited this year’s honorees to his farm in Alabama for a special ceremony and private performance in celebration of National Farmer’s Day. “We wouldn’t have the abundance, or variety of food we have today without our nation’s farmers,” said Gilbert. “I’m honored to be able to share in this effort with Kubota and FVC, and to pay tribute to all our active military and especially to these five veterans who have served our country once in the armed forces and who continue serving their communities today through farming.”

Each year, farmer veterans can apply to the FVC Fellowship Fund in order to be considered for donated Kubota equipment through the “Geared to Give” program. For more information on FVC’s 2020 application process, visit www.farmvetco.org. For more information on the “Geared to Give” program, visit Kubota Cares.