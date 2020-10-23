CCRTA installs two new Tolar Bus Shelters In Robstown

Nueces Country Record Star

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) recently installed two new Tolar bus shelters in Robstown. The new shelters at Bosques at Mesquite and Matiana Ortiz at Avenue I are part of the CCRTA's new shelter expansion program. An introduction for the Tolar bus shelter took place at the bus stop at Bosques at Mesquite, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

In attendance was the City of Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez, District 34 State Representative Abel Herrero, Justice of the Peace 5-1, Robert "Bobby" Gonzalez, and CCRTA Chief Executive Officer Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo.

"The CCRTA is pleased to install these two new Tolar shelters in Robstown," said CCRTA Chief Executive Officer Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo. "These shelters feature solar-powered lights, are built to withstand a category three hurricane, and are valued at more than $15,000 each. Within the next five years, the CCRTA looks forward to improving our bus stop amenities throughout the system."