Alice Police Blotter

Meth and pills seized

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. made contact with Tyler Alegria on East Third Street and North Reynolds near a vacant building. As the officer made contact with Alegria who seemed to be nervous. A pat down of Alegria led to the discovery of a bag of crystal meth and a syringe and 40 pills. Alegria was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.

Skateboarder arrested for drug charge

Oscar Salinas was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 20 after security questioned him for being on the property in the evening. Salinas and another man were on the property on Coyote Trail skateboarding. When police were arrived they discovered that Salinas had marijuana on him. Salinas was charged with possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. He was booked into the JWC jail.

Unwanted man arrested

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Hickey Street in reference to an unwanted man at the residence on Tuesday, Oct. 20. When Officer Zachary Jaramillo arrived he observed a man, later identified as Andrew Guerrero, running to his vehicle. When the officer conducted a pat down on Guerrero for officer safety he found a bag of marijuana on Guerrero. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two additional bags of marijuana. The officer was also notified that Guerrero he had a warrant out of Collin County. Police, then, made contact with the homeowner who said that they did not want him on the property due to Guerrero's violent history. Guerrero was taken to the JWC jail and was charged with possession of marijuana and the warrant.

Source: Alice police reports