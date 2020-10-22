BGCA to host 27th annual Steak and Burger auction online

The Boys and Girls Club of Alice will host the 27th annual Steak and Burger Auction this year with an online virtual platform due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Alice Boys and Girls Club relies on the steak and burger auction every year to bring in an average of $50,000 in revenue to support our programs," said Administrative Officer Laurie Whitty. "This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is down close to $100,000 in revenue."

BGCA has pivoted their programming to supporting the Alice ISD Virtual Schooling. The club has absorbed the expenses and improved their internet system to manage the student's laptops received from the school system. The staff now oversees and tutors 40 young students while they are online with their teachers.

The online auction is available now until Nov. 1 and the club needs community support. To make a bid for an auctioned item and support the program visit the Boys and Girls Club of Alice at http://www.bgcalice.org/.