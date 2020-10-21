Elva Garcia awarded the Texas State Golden Rose Award 2020

Adela Navarro

Beta Pi Chapter member Elva Garcia the recipient of the Texas State Golden Rose Award for 2020. Due to the award, Beta Pi Chapter has dedicated the 2020-2021 yearbook to Garcia.

Garcia has given 54 years of service to the chapter, area, and state level through workshop participation, committee work, and attending Texas State Conventions. She is an exemplary role model to all members and inspire members to emulate her.

Garcia was the recipient of the Beta Pi Chapter Achievement Award in 1998. She celebrated her 50th year in DKG with a special Fiesta in September of 2016 at a chapter meeting. A proclamation from the City of Alice and a photo memory book were presented to her at the Fiesta Celebration.

She has been honored as a 50 and 50+ member at the last three TSO conventions. She served as president of the chapter in: 1994-1996, 1996-1998, 2012-2014, and 2014-2016. Garcia has attended 27 State Conventions and is currently serving as a member in the state Ceremonies Committee where she has presented at conventions. Her involvement at state level committees as a member includes: research committee, personal growth and service committee and the personal and professional enrichment committee. She has also attended the International Convention in Tennessee in 1994 and in Austin in 2018. She traveled to San Francisco in 1966 to attend the Southwest Regional Conference.

Garcia has been and continues to be a mentor to many in the community and in Beta Pi.