Freer Rotary introduces club's president-elect

FREER - Rotary Club Freer introduced their President-Elect 2020-2021 Mark Schuessler.

Schuessier has lived in Freer all his life. Schuessier and his wife have a total of six kids. He has been in the oilfield industry for over 20 years and is part owner of a small business called Elite Sanitation. His sanitation business involves disinfecting homes, business, schools, buildings and vehicles in the surrounding areas of our community including San Antonio, Corpus and Laredo. He has been a part of the Rotary Club of Freer for the last two years. He has been involved in numerous fundraisers and community action ideas.

Some of Marks goals for his President year include:

*Bringing life the Rotary park and hall.

*Working together with local and non local organizations in benefiting our community and surroundings.

*Attending Rotary International training to help assist in special projects in other countries

*Grow the Team to a strong 30 members

Schuessier will be the Rotary Club of Freer president for 2021 - 2022.

“I am looking forward to serving our community as Rotary president in 2021-2022," Schuessier said.