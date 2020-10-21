Former Benavides police officer arrested for using multiple social security numbers

CONCEPCION - A former Benavides police officer was arrested Tuesday in connection with fraudulent use of identifying information, according to Benavides Police Chief Corey Martinez.

The Duval County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Benavides Police Department on serving Jesus Hernandez with a felony warrant at his residence in Concepcion.

Hernandez, a Brooks County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable was arrested without incident.

According to Chief Martinez, the incident stemmed from 2018 when Hernandez was formerly employed as a Lieutenant with the Benavides PD.

Hernandez reportedly used fictitious or other persons social security numbers for off duty employment to prevent from paying taxes on the pay earned from the jobs, Martinez said.

The incident came to light after a company that had previously employed Hernandez to work a traffic assignment discovered he had provided them with two different social security numbers. The construction company contacted the Benavides PD to verify Hernandez’s employment and correct social security number.

Chief Martinez initiated a criminal investigation into Hernandez’s conduct. The investigation showed Hernandez used multiple social security numbers at various off duty employment assignments.

Hernandez was booked into to the Duval County jail.