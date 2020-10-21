JWC Constable becomes member of premier program to protect children

From the moment the report of a missing child comes in, to the resolution of the case, every action taken has the potential to make the difference between a successful recovery or a tragic outcome.

Recently, Constable Robert Vasquez Sr. completed his required training for membership to the Missing Kids Readiness Program for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

NCMEC developed the Missing Kids Readiness Program to promote best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted, and sexually exploited children. Law enforcement agencies and 9-1-1 call centers are recognized for meeting essential training and policy elements demonstrating preparedness for responding to a missing child incident.

To meet the requirements of the Program, the Jim Wells County Constable’s Office Precinct 5 worked with NCMEC on their missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of NCMEC’s model policy for law enforcement teams.

By demonstrating remarkable leadership, and making this commitment of training and preparedness, the JWC Constable’s Office Precinct 5 is communicating to its citizens and families, protecting the lives and safety of their children is a top priority.

Armed with the information, knowledge and operational resources gained through meeting the program criteria, the JWC Constable’s Office Precinct 5 is now positioned to respond quicker, comprehensively, and effectively when a child’s life may be at stake.

Also, the JWC Constable’s Office Precinct 5 is one of the 317 current Missing Kids Readiness Program members in the United States who have achieved this status and is the fifth law enforcement agency in the state of Texas to be recognized for this outstanding achievement! Most important however, the Jim Wells Constable’s Office – Pct. 5 is the first Constable’s Office in the state of Texas to achieve this prestige! Hopefully other law enforcement agencies in Texas will want to follow the lead of the JWC Constable’s Office Precinct 5 and become members of this program.

We at the National Center would like to express our sincere gratitude and congratulations to the JWC Constable’s Office Precinct 5 for achieving this milestone, and for their diligence and commitment to children.

