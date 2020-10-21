Alice City Council discusses recruitment for police chief

Alice city council members met on Tuesday, Oct. 20 for the scheduled city council meeting discussing important issues such as the recruitment of a new police chief for the Alice Police Department.

City leaders addressed the plan to hire an outside firm that would not exceed $30,000 to recruit and hire the new Police Chief for Alice. The outside firm will search for the best applicants with the intention to derail any city or political bias with council leaders having the final vote on the firm's chosen candidates.

Other items discussed at the meeting were:

Representatives from the Coastal Bend College presented to the council their disagreement in the city's decision in a resolution that was voted on and approved for the State Legislature to consider Del Mar Coastal Bend College for areas local campus. The legislative approval would include the state funding that compromises the current Coastal Bend College (CBC) for the Alice area of primary higher education. City leaders have carefully commented on the issue and have shared an interest in having better education opportunities for Alice students. CBC has been providing Alice with higher education programs for 30 years. This year's legislative decision will determine if Del Mar Coastal Bend College or if the CBC will educate the next era or if they can coexist together and provide different programs without duplication between the two campuses.

City Council leaders voted and approved an interlocal agreement with Jim Wells County for the upkeep and maintenance of the areas Historic Collins Cemetery.

The City of Alice is working with the Community Development Block Grant -Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program administered by the Texas General Land Office for the city's drainage mitigation plan for the Pinta's Creek area drainage and Virginia Street area drainage. The council voted and approved city manager Michael Esparza and Mayor Jolene Vanover to oversee representation for the projects as the Authorized Representatives.