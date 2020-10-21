AISD suspends in-person instruction due to residential large gathering causing a potential uptick in COVID-19 cases among students

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) has traced a significant number of potential coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from a large residential gathering hosted on Saturday, Oct. 17, according to the school district's press release.

AISD staff that several students who were recently lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 were present at William Adams Middle School and Alice High School. The students were on campus as recently as Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to school district.

All in-person instruction has been suspended immediately at all campuses until Friday, Oct. 30 and AISD will continue to provide virtual remote instruction.

AISD athletics has also been suspended until further notice. The district is currently setting up testing for students and staff with the dates and times being posted in the near future.

The action plan will include a deep cleaning process and using electrostatic disinfecting at all facilities, as well as contracting an outside company to assist.

"We are so disappointed for our kids and staff who are doing all they can to keep our schools safe. We encourage everyone to follow safe practices and to stay away from High-Risk activities," said AISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough "We hope to continue with in-person learning and enjoying school activities, but we need everyone to do their part."