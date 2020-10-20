WGU Texas launches Scholarship to support Teachers of Tomorrow

Alice Echo News Journal

While many things have changed or been put on hold over the last several months, academic goals don’t have to. Some of the biggest changes brought on by the current pandemic are the way American students are going to school and how adult learners earn their degrees.

In Texas, more than 40,000 teaching positions are still open and as more teachers retire, school administrators have more positions than applicants to fill them. With the growing need for in-person and online schooling, there is an ever-increasing demand for qualified teachers. That’s why Western Governors University (WGU) Texas is offering the special Become a Teacher Scholarship to help paraprofessionals and other aspiring teachers get started on their teaching degrees.

The Become a Teacher scholarship program assists recipients with $2,500 in scholarship funds awarded at $625 per six-month term for up to four terms and an additional $1,500 stipend during student teaching. These funds can be applied toward any of WGU’s Teachers College degree programs leading to teacher licensure.

When WGU Texas’ 15,000th graduate Taylor Moreno completed her Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction, it was a major accomplishment. Moreno said she always knew she wanted to continue her education and kept seeing amazing things about WGU. “Enrolling and earning my degree was the next step in improving myself. I wanted to learn how to become a more effective educator and how to help other educators do the same.”

WGU Texas has been helping working professionals earn respected degrees online, on their schedule. With a competency-based curriculum, students complete courses as soon as they can prove mastery of the material, making it possible to graduate faster. Additionally, tuition is per term rather than per credit or course, which enables students to save both time and money.

Students will benefit from hands-on, in-classroom observation, and student teaching experiences at a nearby school during their program which WGU helps to arrange. Our graduates consistently call invaluable in preparing them to lead their classrooms. WGU Texas’ Teachers College is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). Those interested in earning a teaching degree with WGU Texas may visit texas.wgu.edu/beateacher to apply today.