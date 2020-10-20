Alice officer accused of sexual misconduct by Arizona woman resigns

Officer Ben Belmares officially resigned from the Alice Police Department on Oct. 1, according to Alice Interim Police Chief Ron Davis.

Belmares submitted a resignation letter to the city in September. However, the letter, provided to the Alice Echo News Journal, does not give a reason for his resignation.

“I, Officer B. Belmares am formally resigning as police officer at the Alice Police Department. Last date being October 1st, 2020. I thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be an officer these many years,” Belmares wrote in his resignation letter addressed to the City of Alice administration.

More:A former Arizona police officer resigned amid allegations. Now he's a South Texas cop.

Belmares was confronted with sexual allegations by a woman in Phoenix, Arizona in recent articles by the Arizona Republic and the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. The woman accused the officer of sexual misconduct in 2008. There were no formal charges against him.

Belmares couldn't be immediately reached Tuesday for comment but had previously denied any wrongdoing in a message to the Caller-Times.

The officer had been placed on administrative leave in 2017 under former Chief Rex Ramon and again in 2019 by Interim Chief Davis as they investigated the allegations. Both investigations were closed and Officer Belmares was allowed to continue working on the force.

Belmares has had a Texas peace officer license since January 2006. Commission records also show he was a jailer in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 and 2004. Belmares also worked as a peace officer in the Kerrville Police Department for three months in 2006 followed by the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office from May 2010 to March 2015.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Belmares had been with the Alice Police Department since 2015.