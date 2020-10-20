Alice Police Blotter

Fake money

Police were dispatched to a business on the 300 block of North Johnson Street in reference to counterfeit money on Saturday, Oct. 17. When police arrived they learned that one of the cashier's had received a fake $50 bill from a man in the drive-thru. Police made contact with Xadrian M. gGarcia. Garcia told the officer that his mother gave him the $50 bill because she believed it was fake and she advised him to be careful if he used it. Garcia was arrested for attempting to make a purchase with the bill. Garcia was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with forgery financial instrument.

Passenger arrested for narcotics

Synthetic marijuana was located in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Oct. 14 after a traffic stop. Police made contact with the driver of a Honda Civic after he disregarded a stop sign near South Gulf Street and West Front Street. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of synthetic marijuana tucked into the back seat. Juan Perez took ownership of the synthetic marijuana. Perez was arrested and booked into the JWC jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Marijuana hidden in a backpack

A traffic stop on the 100 block of Escobar Street on Wednesday, Oct. 14 led to the arrest of Makayla Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. As the officer was searching the vehicle he came across a backpack that had a bag of marijuana inside. Gonzalez took ownership of the backpack and of the marijuana. She was transported to the JWC jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Bitten in transport

A man called police Wednesday, Oct. 14 after Delia Davila began to bite and hit him. The man told police he was giving Davila a ride to her house when he had to pull over due to Davila assaulting him. Davila was asked several times to exit the vehicle but she refused. When Davila did get out of the vehicle he resisted arrest by throwing herself to the ground several times as officers attempted to get her into the police unit. Davila was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.

Source: Alice police reports