Bakery catches fire after electrical short, fire chief said

San Diego - A fire tore through a San Diego business on Friday, Oct. 16. The fire destroyed La Superior Urrutia’s Bakery, also known as The San Diego Bakery.

The bakery, located on the 200 block of West Gravis Street, has been a staple of the community for decades.

Firefighters combatted the fire and reported no injuries to anyone in the business at the time, according to San Diego Fire Chief Juan Soliz.

Chief Soliz said the fire was caused by an electrical short.

Mari Urrutia, the daughter of the owners, is organizing a GoFundMe account to help her parents get their business back.

"The fire pretty much destroyed everything. I'm asking the community for help so that my parents can get there business back up anything will help," Mari Urruita said. "They didn't have insurance they have worked real hard on there own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart and God Bless everyone."

To donate to the business go to the link below:

Fire Destroyed Urrutia's Bakery, organized by Mari Urrutia