Mother and Daughter are named this years' JWC Fair Dedication honoree and Parade Marshall

This year Mary Salinas and her daughter, Erika Lynn Salinas, are in a shared part of the Jim Wells County Fair Dedication honoree and Parade Marshall ceremony.

Mary Salinas is the Parade Marshall for the 83rd annual Jim Wells County Fair and is recognized for her work for over 29 years at the Texas Agri-extension Office. Mary raised her daughter and has fond memories of their time spent at the annual event.

"I have been responsible for the Women's Building and the home economics events for many many years," Mary Salinas said. "My daughter loved to show rabbits and enjoyed helping other students with their 4-H projects. I love to see the kids get excited with the ribbons they won because the students put their heart and soul into the projects and each and every one of them is creative in their own unique ways."

Erika Salinas was only 24 when she passed away last December. Erika was a former member of the Alice High School Coyote Band and the graduating class of 2014. She was an active participant with the 4-H club and would show rabbits annually at the Jim Wells County Fair.

This year the Jim Wells County Fair Association honors the mother and her daughter for their continued dedication and support for the Jim Wells County Fair.