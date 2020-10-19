Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Tuesday, Oct. 27 starting at 8: 30 a.m. In order for there to have in-person court, administrators have made changes that must be followed.

Changes made follow CDC guidelines such as wearing face masks, checking temperatures, sanitizing hands and furniture, plus making sure that defendants are limited in the courtroom. Defendants will not be allowed to have anyone, including minors, enter the courtroom with them. Minors who are on the docket will be allowed to have one parent or guardian to accompany them.

Defendants call also have a teleconference hearing. To schedule a hearing or for more information call 361-668-7285.

Docket call at 8:30 a.m.

Victor Alvarez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cassandra Lee Baiza for open container.

Gabriel Cheno Cantu for assault.

Jesus Cardenas IV for open container and no driver's license.

Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping.

Rene Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Romel Gerardo Davila for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Cruz Daniel Arredondo for failure to signal lane change.

Desiree Debosque for driving while license invalid.

Sandy De La Torre for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Paul Davis Elyasevich for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Nicole Espinoza for theft and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Homer Esquivel for no driver's license third offense.

Adrian Estrada for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and child not secured by safety belt.

Joaquin Reyes for failure to yield row turning left.

Joel Guadalupe Tijerina Jr. for animal at large, no rabies tags worn by dog, no city dog tags and no driver's license.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Samantha Joy Fields for running red light, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and no driver's license.

Alan Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility and display fictitious license plate.

Regino Salinas Jr. for driving while license invalid, failed to yield at stop intersection, no driver's license and failure to maintain responsibility.

Joel Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Reyes Hilario Sanchez Jr. for public intoxication.

Docket call for 10 a.m.

David Arriola for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Nicholas Arriola for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired operator's license.

Channing Eloy Galbraith for two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, four counts of violate promise to appear, no driver's license, defective tail lamps, defective head lamps and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erika Lee Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failed to yield row at open intersection.

LeeRoy Garza for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Melecio Garza Jr. for failure to control speed.

Lola Victoria Luna for no driver's license.

Ivan Alviar Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and expire registration.

Gilbert Martinez III for failure to control speed, two counts of no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.

Iran Medina for public intoxication.

Isiah Montez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arturo Ruiz for two counts of driving while license invalid and two counts of violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Maria P. Gonzales for speeding and running stop sign.

Guadalupe Contreras Gonzalez for expired operator;s license.

Marisela Gonzalez for driving while license invalid.

Jeremy Guerra for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Gerardo Loeza for assault.

Olinda Longoria for assault.

Oscar Mario Navarro Jr. for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Juan Rocha for public intoxication, child not secured by safety belt and violate promise to appear.

Arturo Ruiz Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Benjamin Ruiz for no driver's license and failed to yield at yield intersection.

Lydia Marie Salinas for no driver's license.

Hilda Gonzalez Ybarra for failure to yield row private property.

Docket call 11 a.m.

Abelino Guzman for driving while license invalid.

Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cyndi Allison Juarez for failure to control speed and no driver's license.

Enrique Henry Lopez III for failure to drive in a single lane, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Johnny Joe Martinez for changing lane when unsafe and no driver's license.

Juan Paul Monsevais for no driver's license.

Mathew Eugene Munoz for criminal mischief, no seat belt – driver, city ordinance, two counts of expired operator's license, failure to appear, two counts of violate promise to appear, expired buyers temporary cardboard tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Victor Manuel Ontiveros for driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Horacio Mendoza for expired operator's license.

Jealsie Lynn Osorio for no driver's license and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Abraham Paz Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Aurora Guadalupe Pena for speeding.

Ronald Salinas for no driver's license, running stop sign and violate promise to appear.

Sarah Ann Salinas for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

David Lee Ybanez for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Adan Perez for driving while license invalid.

JoAnn Pitts for unsafe speed.

Jesse Plata for driving while license invalid.

Alysha Andrea Ramirez for driving while license invalid.

Maria Elena Reynolds for improper turn.

Ricardo Rodriguez for driving while license invalid.

Oscar Saenz for failure to yield row from private property.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Esmeralda Aguirre Salinas for failure to yield at stop intersection.

Isrido Salinas for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Criselda Marie San Miguel for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ruqia Ali Shah for failure to control speed and city ordinance – use of wireless device while driving.

Jake Smith for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Corando Torres for driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.