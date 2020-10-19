SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Jim Wells County Fair Crowned Queen of 2020

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

Asia Rivera was crowned as the 2020 Jim Wells County Queen.

Rivera, the daughter of Robert and Amanda Cortez, and Robert Rivera, is a junior at Orange Grove High School. She is involved in Country Kids 4-H and Orange Grove FCCLA.

First runner up was Bria Elise Escobar. She is a junior at Alice High School and involved in the Alice FFA.

Second runner up was Emily Truitt Kalinec. Kalinec is a senior at Santa Gertrudis Academy High School. She is involved in Premont Cactus 4-H and Academy FFA.

Rivera also won the top ad sales, top talent and Miss Photogenic.

The Miss Congeniality award went to Emily Kalinec.

Asia Rivera is named this years’ 2020 Jim Wells County Queen.
