Jim Wells County 4-H donates supplies Premier of Alice residents

Jim Wells County 4-H Club donated 60 gifts for the residents at The Premier of Alice.

The nursing home is thankful and proud that the students took time out of busy schedule to gather all these wonderful items that the residents could use and keep busy with, said Alexandra Villarreal, activity director.

"Just the thought of them being on someone's mind makes them so happy. Everyone loves to get a gift no matter what age," Villarreal said. " A huge thank you all everyone involved we appreciate it."