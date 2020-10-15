Alice Police Blotter

Burglary

Police received a call on Tuesday, Oct. 13 about a woman, later identified as Jessica Trevino, who stole from a business on the 200 block of North King Street. Police found Trevino hiding at a business several streets from the burglary. Police detained Trevino and spoke to the manager of the business who said that a witness had seen Trevino enter the storage area and take some equipment. Trevino was charged with burglary of a building and booked into the Jim Wells County jail.

Threats

James Silva was arrested after he threatened to kill everyone inside a residence on Prospect Street. Police were dispatched to the residence on Tuesday, Oct. 13. They spoke with the reporting party who said that Silva have several mental issues. The reporting party told officers that Silva has been aggressive with her in the past and even assaulted her. Silva was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with terroristic threats.

Woman asleep in car

Police were called to a residence on Grace Street for a burglary of a vehicle. When police arrived they found Michelle Doughtie asleep in the back seat of a vehicle at the residence. Doughtie told police that she had permission to sleep in the car, but the vehicle owner denied letting Doughtie sleep in the vehicle. Doughtie was disoriented and slurred speech. EMS was called to the scene. Doughtie was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with burglary of a vehicle.

Runner

Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the baseball park on South Texas Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 10. When police arrived they made contact with two men. The passenger was identified as Jesus Gonzales Jr. Gonzales was detained due to outstanding warrants. Gonzales was handcuffed by one officer as the other officer interviewed the driver. Gonzales ran from the officers but was detained. As officers were placing Gonzales in the unit they observed a bag of crystal meth.

Fake money arrest

Jacob Cruz was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 8, after police were called to a business on the 700 block of North Johnson. Police were called to the business and made contact with an employee who said that Cruz attempted to use a fake $100 bill to buy snacks. Cruz was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with forgery financial instrument.

Source: Alice police reports