Alice and Texas Rangers investigate infant's death as homicide

Alice police and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a baby boy as a homicide after the Medical Examiner's preliminary report was released, according to Alice Interim Police Chief Ron Davis.

Police were called on Monday, Oct. 12 to a residence on the 500 block of Angelina Street around 4:40 p.m.

When officers entered the residence, the officers observed an unresponsive 2-month-old baby in his crib, according to sources close to the investigation.

"Upon arrival (police) found a distraught female crying that her baby was deceased," said the APD's press release.

EMS arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance. The baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene. Child Protective Services removed other children from the home.

No official cause of death has been released. The infant's name has not been released due ongoing investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.