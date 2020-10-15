A record number of early voters in Jim Wells County

Jim Wells County is following suit with many other counties in the Lone Star State with record numbers of Texans casting their vote during early voting that started on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

"The County experienced a record-high number of early voters this week," said Jim Wells County Elections Administrator Richard Guerra. "We had one hang-up in Premont where a resident possibly applied for a mail-in (ballot) and voted in person. We have a strong catch fail to process if this kind of event occurs, but it results in added documentation to the State."

On Tuesday, 628 Jim Wells County residents casted their votes and 654 on Wednesday.

The November 3 elections are around the corner below is the list of times and locations to make your voice heard and to cast your vote.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting started on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and ends on Friday, Oct. 30.

Below is the list of dates and times.

Friday, Oct. 16

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)

Saturday, Oct. 17`

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)

Monday, Oct. 19

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)

Tuesday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)

Wednesday, Oct. 21 - Friday, Oct. 23

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

Saturday, Oct. 24`

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)

Monday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)

Wednesday, Oct. 28 - Friday, Oct. 30

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)

JWC Candidates

County Tax Assessor-Collector

* Servando Wolf Garza

* Mary Lazono

County Commissioner Precinct 1

* Amanda Sue Friedeck

* Margie H. Gonzalez

County Commissioner Precinct 3

* Renee Kirchoff Chapa

* Carlos (Coach) Gonzalez

County Constable Precinct 1

* Ruben Garcia

* Albert Martinez

County Constable Precinct 3

* Jim Long

* Mateo Clark

County Constable Precinct 5

* Gerald Arismendez

* Robert Vasquez Sr.

Premont Independent School District

Board of Trustees

* Hervey Jaramillo

* Frank Rios, Jr.

* Benjamin F. Priddy, Jr.

* Jo Ann Pena

* Debra Lopez

* Alfredo (Fred) Gutierrez, Jr.

* Pablo Davila

Premont City Council General Election Ballot

Place 3

* Ricardo (Ric) Rubio

* Norma Tamez Tullos

Place 4

* Amy A. Sain

* Mario Alaniz

* Raul R. Garcia

Place 5

* Jose (Chema) Martinez

* Richard Belasquez

* Sandra Barrera

Ben Bolt Palito Blanco ISD

Place 4

* Julie Garcia Ramos

* JoAnn Ramirez

Place 5

* Marcos “Mark” Garcia

* John Isaac Salinas

Place 6

* Maria Saenz-Garcia

Place 7

* Juan Martinez

* Arnold Barrera

Voting Propositions for the City of Alice

Proposition A

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision of those sections which are unnecessary to the charter and to create a more clear simple home rule charter.

Proposition B

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision of those sections which are inconsistent with or in violation of State law.

Proposition C

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for the process to create a quorum of City Council in the event of three or more vacancies occurring at the same time.

Proposition D

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for a prohibition on running for office after recall.

Proposition E

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter deleting the sections related to the Public Recreation Board and authorizing the City Council to create a Public Recreation Board by Ordinance.

Duval County candidates

County Tax Assessor-Collector

* Roberto Elizondo

* Sylvia S. Rodriguez - write-in candidate

City of San Diego

Mayor

* Araseli “Sally” Bernal Lichtenberger

City Council Place 4

* Vivian Garcia - Saenz

* Araseli “Shelly” Gaitan - Ochoa

* Issabelle N. Garcia

City Council Place 5

* Margarito Maldonado III

* Roel Vela

City of Freer

Mayor

* Arnold (Guero) Cantu

* Arturo (Art) S. Grande

Alderman Place 1

* Carlos H. Salinas

Alderman Place 2

* Debra (Debbie) Martinez

* Manuel (Rolia) Estrada

City of Benavides

Proposition

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Benavides at a rate not to exceed TWP percent (2.0%) in any location in the city pursuant to Texas Tax Code Chapter 321.

San Diego ISD School Board

Place 1

* Manuel Molina

Place 2

* Carlos Espinoza

Place 3

* Cynthia (Cindy) Perez

* Anthony Vela

Place 4

* Ted Sendejo

* Robert “Cuate” Briones

Freer ISD School Board

Place 4

* Linda Garza - Moncada

* Roland Montez

Place 5

* Diego M. Saenz Jr.

Place 6

* Steven McQuagge

Place 7

* Adrain Perez

* Eddie Balboa Jr.

Benavides ISD School Board

Place 3

* Eduardo Hernandez (Eddie)

* Benjamin Franco III

Place 5

* Melissa “Missy” Hernandez

* Rolando (Palo) Salinas

Place 6

* Rosalinda Flores

* Jessica Bowen

Place 7

* Leticia Cervantes

* Jese Abitua

Duval County Groundwater Conservation District

At-Large Position

* Atlee M. Parr

* Cristina Salinas Lichtenberger

Precinct Number #1

* Javier Saenz

* J.M. Rodriguez

Precinct Number 4

* Raymond J. Alaniz

* Sylvia Perez Leal

* Eduardo (Eddie) Tamez

JWC Early Voting Locations

Premont City Hall

200 SW 1st Street in Premont

Precincts: 4, 11, 14

Jim Wells County Courthouse

200 North Almond in Alice

Precincts: 1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22

Orange Grove City Hall

310 Wes Pundt Avenue in Orange Grove

Precincts: 2, 3, 8

Duval County Early Voting Locations

Duval County Courthouse Basement Floor

400 E. Gravis in San Diego

Benavides Civic Center

131 W. Main Street in Benavides

Freer Civic Center

608 Carolyn Street in Freer