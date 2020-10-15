A record number of early voters in Jim Wells County
Jim Wells County is following suit with many other counties in the Lone Star State with record numbers of Texans casting their vote during early voting that started on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
"The County experienced a record-high number of early voters this week," said Jim Wells County Elections Administrator Richard Guerra. "We had one hang-up in Premont where a resident possibly applied for a mail-in (ballot) and voted in person. We have a strong catch fail to process if this kind of event occurs, but it results in added documentation to the State."
On Tuesday, 628 Jim Wells County residents casted their votes and 654 on Wednesday.
The November 3 elections are around the corner below is the list of times and locations to make your voice heard and to cast your vote.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting started on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and ends on Friday, Oct. 30.
Below is the list of dates and times.
Friday, Oct. 16
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)
Saturday, Oct. 17`
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)
Monday, Oct. 19
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)
Tuesday, Oct. 20
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)
Wednesday, Oct. 21 - Friday, Oct. 23
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
Saturday, Oct. 24`
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)
Monday, Oct. 26
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)
Tuesday, Oct. 27
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open during lunch)
Wednesday, Oct. 28 - Friday, Oct. 30
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open during lunch)
JWC Candidates
County Tax Assessor-Collector
* Servando Wolf Garza
* Mary Lazono
County Commissioner Precinct 1
* Amanda Sue Friedeck
* Margie H. Gonzalez
County Commissioner Precinct 3
* Renee Kirchoff Chapa
* Carlos (Coach) Gonzalez
County Constable Precinct 1
* Ruben Garcia
* Albert Martinez
County Constable Precinct 3
* Jim Long
* Mateo Clark
County Constable Precinct 5
* Gerald Arismendez
* Robert Vasquez Sr.
Premont Independent School District
Board of Trustees
* Hervey Jaramillo
* Frank Rios, Jr.
* Benjamin F. Priddy, Jr.
* Jo Ann Pena
* Debra Lopez
* Alfredo (Fred) Gutierrez, Jr.
* Pablo Davila
Premont City Council General Election Ballot
Place 3
* Ricardo (Ric) Rubio
* Norma Tamez Tullos
Place 4
* Amy A. Sain
* Mario Alaniz
* Raul R. Garcia
Place 5
* Jose (Chema) Martinez
* Richard Belasquez
* Sandra Barrera
Ben Bolt Palito Blanco ISD
Place 4
* Julie Garcia Ramos
* JoAnn Ramirez
Place 5
* Marcos “Mark” Garcia
* John Isaac Salinas
Place 6
* Maria Saenz-Garcia
Place 7
* Juan Martinez
* Arnold Barrera
Voting Propositions for the City of Alice
Proposition A
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision of those sections which are unnecessary to the charter and to create a more clear simple home rule charter.
Proposition B
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision of those sections which are inconsistent with or in violation of State law.
Proposition C
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for the process to create a quorum of City Council in the event of three or more vacancies occurring at the same time.
Proposition D
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for a prohibition on running for office after recall.
Proposition E
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter deleting the sections related to the Public Recreation Board and authorizing the City Council to create a Public Recreation Board by Ordinance.
Duval County candidates
County Tax Assessor-Collector
* Roberto Elizondo
* Sylvia S. Rodriguez - write-in candidate
City of San Diego
Mayor
* Araseli “Sally” Bernal Lichtenberger
City Council Place 4
* Vivian Garcia - Saenz
* Araseli “Shelly” Gaitan - Ochoa
* Issabelle N. Garcia
City Council Place 5
* Margarito Maldonado III
* Roel Vela
City of Freer
Mayor
* Arnold (Guero) Cantu
* Arturo (Art) S. Grande
Alderman Place 1
* Carlos H. Salinas
Alderman Place 2
* Debra (Debbie) Martinez
* Manuel (Rolia) Estrada
City of Benavides
Proposition
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Benavides at a rate not to exceed TWP percent (2.0%) in any location in the city pursuant to Texas Tax Code Chapter 321.
San Diego ISD School Board
Place 1
* Manuel Molina
Place 2
* Carlos Espinoza
Place 3
* Cynthia (Cindy) Perez
* Anthony Vela
Place 4
* Ted Sendejo
* Robert “Cuate” Briones
Freer ISD School Board
Place 4
* Linda Garza - Moncada
* Roland Montez
Place 5
* Diego M. Saenz Jr.
Place 6
* Steven McQuagge
Place 7
* Adrain Perez
* Eddie Balboa Jr.
Benavides ISD School Board
Place 3
* Eduardo Hernandez (Eddie)
* Benjamin Franco III
Place 5
* Melissa “Missy” Hernandez
* Rolando (Palo) Salinas
Place 6
* Rosalinda Flores
* Jessica Bowen
Place 7
* Leticia Cervantes
* Jese Abitua
Duval County Groundwater Conservation District
At-Large Position
* Atlee M. Parr
* Cristina Salinas Lichtenberger
Precinct Number #1
* Javier Saenz
* J.M. Rodriguez
Precinct Number 4
* Raymond J. Alaniz
* Sylvia Perez Leal
* Eduardo (Eddie) Tamez
______________________________________________________
JWC Early Voting Locations
_______________________________________
Premont City Hall
200 SW 1st Street in Premont
Precincts: 4, 11, 14
______________________________________________
Jim Wells County Courthouse
200 North Almond in Alice
Precincts: 1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22
______________________________________________________
Orange Grove City Hall
310 Wes Pundt Avenue in Orange Grove
Precincts: 2, 3, 8
______________________________________________________
Duval County Early Voting Locations
Duval County Courthouse Basement Floor
400 E. Gravis in San Diego
______________________________________________________
Benavides Civic Center
131 W. Main Street in Benavides
______________________________________________________
Freer Civic Center
608 Carolyn Street in Freer