BGCA receives check to purchase COVID-19 products

International Bank of Commerce donated $10,000 to Rotary District 5930 to distribute to clubs in the District for Covid-19 Disaster Relief.

District clubs were encouraged to apply for a grant of up to $500 which each club would match with their own $500 to create a $1,000 project for their community.

Alice Rotary Club President Bruce Hoffman, applied for a $500 grant to be used to purchase Covid-19 related products for the Alice Boys and Girls Club.

Boys and Girls Club Director Rick Del Bosque, selected items the club needed the most at this time which included wall mounted electronic thermometer to check everyone that enters the building, web-cameras for their computers, latex gloves for food handling, computer mouse for each computer, sneeze guard panels for computer desks and electronic compressed gas dusters.

During these trying times having $1,000 to pay for these items provided relief to the Boys and Girls Club's budget, according to Alice Rotarians.

Rotary's motto is "Service Above Self" and all the members of the Alice Rotary Club and District 5930 were thrilled to be able to share with the local Boys and Girls Club, Rotarians said.