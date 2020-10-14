Navy veterans celebrate 93rd birthday

Birthday celebrations have changed due to the coronavirus. While the traditional birthday has changed, families and the community are making birthday celebrations something to remember.

Lupe Garza turned 93-years-young on Tuesday, Oct. 13, but it wasn't the only birthday celebration that Garza was celebrating.

Garza is a World War II United States Navy veteran who served on the U.S.S. Fall River during the war as a First Class Fireman.

The US Navy was celebrating its 245th birthday on the same day.

Garza's family reached out to the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 and informed them of the birthday celebration.

VFW Post 8621 members wanted to help Garza and his family celebrate this momentous occasion and show their appreciation for his service to our nation during a time of war, said VFW Quartermaster Hector L. Villarreal.

VFW Post 8621 Commander Ronnie Ramirez, along with Sr. Vice Commander Silvestre Rodriguez, Jr. Vice Commander Roel Soza and Quartermaster Hector L. Villarreal formed a honk-line for Garza.

During the honk parade, the members of the VFW Post 8621 stopped and rendered him a salute in his honor for his selfless and dedicated service, Post Commander Ramirez said.