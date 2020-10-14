CHRISTUS Spohn Health System names Richard Morin as President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice

submitted

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System is excited to announce that Richard Morin, MBA, BSN, RN, CNOR is the new President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice. Morin now officially takes over the position after serving as interim president of the hospital since February 2020.

Morin brings more than 25 years of extensive nursing and health care experience. He is a longtime CHRISTUS Spohn leader, previously serving as Chief Nursing Officer for CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg and later as Vice President of Operations for CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to lead our Alice team. The care provided to our community through close collaboration and teamwork between our leaders, physicians and Associates these past eight months is witness that God’s mercy, compassion and love continues to thrive in our world today,” Morin said. “A hospital president’s life, like a deacon’s life, is about service (diakonia) and I am truly blessed to serve in this ministry.”

Morin holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University and a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of the Incarnate Word. He is a recipient of the Lieutenant Colonel Madeline Ullom Scholarship and the Brigadier Lillian Dunlap Award for Excellence in Clinical and Nursing Leadership. Morin is also actively involved with the Texas Hospital Association (THA), currently serving as chair of the THA Leadership Development Council.

As much passion as he has a clinical leader, Morin is also a devoted spiritual leader. He attended St. Thomas School of Theology at St. Mary’s Seminary and is an ordained deacon with the Catholic Church.