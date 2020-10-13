Alice police investigating the death of an infant, chief said

Alice police are investigating the death of an infant that occurred Monday on the 500 block of Angelina Street, according to Alice Interim Chief Ron Davis.

Police were called to the residence at approximately 4:40 p.m. in reference to the infant's death.

"Upon arrival (police) found a distraught female crying that her baby was deceased," said the APD's press release.

When officers entered the residence, the officers observed an unresponsive.

EMS arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance. The male infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Due to the age of the victim, we are awaiting the medical examiner's report to determine if it was a homicide," Chief Davis said.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene. Child Protective Services was notified. Case is still under investigation.

The infant's name has not been released due ongoing investigation.