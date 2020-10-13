Heart Gallery features children awaiting adoption

Special to the Bulletin

The Brown County Child Welfare Board is proud to announce that the Heart Gallery is now on display.

The Heart Gallery features children who are eagerly awaiting adoption. The gallery is displayed throughout Brown County at the following businesses: Big Country Ford, Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Citizens National Bank, Early Visitors and Events Center, Lil’ Cactus Boutique, Hummingbird Hemp, and Spa de la Terre.

The community is encouraged to view the gallery in these businesses. The display will be up at these locations until November 18, 2020 leading up to Adoption Day which is November 23, 2020. To protect the privacy of each child, no photographs of the portraits are allowed.

Thank you to our generous sponsors: Jennifer W. Broughton, Attorney at Law; Big Country Ford, Encompass Health and Hummingbird Hemp.

For more information about the Heart Gallery, call Kandice Harris at (713)835-7229. For more information about adoption, please call Beverly Hutchins at (432) 413-1947.