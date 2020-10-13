Bridging Families

As the month of October continues, the Alice Echo News Journal will feature children who are searching for their a family to call their own. This week, we are featuring a pair of sisters.

Meet Angel and Eva.

Angel who is 14 years old and she can be described as an optimist with a sense of humor. Angel will be in high school this fall, where Art and Math are her specialties… Angel doesn’t really have a favorite food because she open to a variety of dishes, but when it comes to a favorite snack its Hot Cheetos. In addition to being adopted with her little sister, Angel has always had dogs as pets and would like to be part of a family who has pet dogs in the home.

Eva who is 4 years old who can be shy at first, but she is very playful and loveable. Eva exudes spunk at all times of the day and is highly energetic. And just like her personality, when it comes to a snack Eva loves all things sweet. Eva is very strongly bonded to her sister Angel and wants to be around Angel constantly. Eva gets along with and plays well with other children her age and like her sister, loves having a dog in the home.

Angel and Eva would benefit from a family who is attentive to each girls’ needs. Their forever family should be one who is active with the girls.

If you think you could be Angel and Eva’s forever family – you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process.

Basic Requirements