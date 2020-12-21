Dorsett-McCloskey Engagement

Howard and Beth Dorsett of LaVernia are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie Rae’ Dorsett, to Ian Austin McCloskey of Live Oak.

Ian is the son of Don McCloskey of Live Oak and Linda Lee of Sandia. He is the grandson of Don and Martha McCloskey of Orange Grove and the late

John Lampman of San Antonio. Katie is the granddaughter of Richard Truesdell and the late Linda Truesdell of Adkins and Bill and Carroll Dorsett of Adkins.

The couple is planning a fall 2021 wedding at the Allen Farmhaus in New Braunfels.