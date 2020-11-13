Ashley Perez weds Cody Vrana

submitted

VICTORIA - Ashley Danielle Perez and Cody Edward Vrana both of Victoria, were married on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The bride was given in marriage by her father. The ceremony was officiated by Father Gabriel Bentil.

Ashley is the daughter of Louis D. and Elizabeth G. Perez of Victoria, formerly of Alice. She is the granddaughter of Orelia M. Guerrero and the late Ascension Guerrero of Alice, and Gracie Perez and the late Librado L. Perez Jr. of Victoria. She is a 2016 graduate of Victoria East High School. Ashley is employed at Prosperity Bank as a personal banker.

Cody is the son of Christina and Eric Robinson and the late Donald "Bud" Vrana of Victoria. He is the grandson of the late Daniel and Dolores Vrana of Victoria, and Peggy Nicholson of Victoria. He is a 2016 graduate of Victoria East High School. Cody is employed by Petroleum Services Corporation.

Lauren Neskora of Inez, Texas, sister of the bride, attended as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Crystal Luna of Alice, TX, Christine Luna of New York, NY, and Alyssa Villarreal of Friendswood, Texas.

Evelyn Rose Neskora of Inez, Texas, niece of the bride, attended as flower girl.

Groomsmens were Parker Williams, Collin Metting and Dimitri Palacios all of Victoria. Usher was Noah Aranda of Louisville, Ohio.

A reception was held at The Power Avenue.

After a wedding trip to Colorado, the couple will reside in Victoria.