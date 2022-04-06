Marissa Dominguez to wed Matthew Henry Gonzalez.

submitted

Julio R. Dominguez Jr. and Juanita Dominguez of Green Acres announces the engagement of their daughter, Marissa Dominguez to Matthew Henry Gonzalez, the son of Henry and Debra Gonzalez of Corpus Christi.

The prospective bride is a graduate of Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School and Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi (TAMUCC). She is employed with Driscoll Children's Hospital as a B.S.N.

Grandparents of the bride-to-be are (maternal grandparents) the Late Frank and Estela Gonzalez of Alice and (paternal grandparents) the Late Julio and Belma Dominguez of Alice.

The bridegroom-to-be is a graduate of Carroll High School and TAMUCC. He is employed with the Texas Department of Public Safety as a state trooper.

He is the grandson of (maternal grandparents) Jose and Blanche Benavides of Corpus Christi and (paternal grandparents) the late Leopoldo and Lilly Gonzalez of Corpus Christi.

Wedding vows will be exchanged at 3 p.m. on April 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice. A reception will follow at The Ranch at San Patricio.