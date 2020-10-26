Buegeler celebrates 103rd birthday

SAN DIEGO - Oda Buegeler celebrated her birthday on Sunday, Oct. 25. Buegeler turned 103 years old while at La Paloma Nursing Home.

Buegeler is one of eight kids; she had three brothers and four sisters. She loved working on her farm, doing yard work and cooking. She was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and needlepoint.

She has one son and two grandsons. She was always so giving to her family. Her family came before herself.