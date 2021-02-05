AMST shares a few serigraph art pieces from their collection

The Art Museum of South Texas (AMST), shares art pieces for the world to view and highlights a variety of different artists, styles and time periods. Since the global pandemic, AMST has been showcasing artists online and spreading a little light during difficult times.

This February, the collection showcases a few serigraph pieces, a style also defined as silk screenprinting.

Check out these serigraph and multi-media art pieces from the late 1960s to the mid-1990s.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/visitamst or https://www.artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/