Lost in Midlife column: Arrested development

Tracy Beckerman

Apparently there is a warrant out for my arrest.

I’m not sure exactly what it is that I did wrong but according to the voicemail I got, I had 24 hours to call a certain phone number or the local police were going to come arrest me.

Then the voice on the other end of the line wished me a nice day.

I don’t know how you’re supposed to have a nice day when someone tells you you’re about to go to jail, but I figured they were just trying to be polite.

Although I was pretty sure this was some kind of phishing scam since they never mentioned my name or what it was that I’d done, I thought I’d check with my friends to see if they had received the same phone call.

They had not.

So, either I was just the first of my friends to get in on this scam or there really was a warrant out for my arrest. Still, I was pretty sure that if the police wanted to arrest you, they wouldn’t have some lady call you and let you know it was going to happen. I think if they are going to arrest you they come to your door unannounced, with a warrant, and then they cuff you and take you in. And nobody wishes you a nice day. Out of curiosity, I checked with a friend who was a former police officer about this and he said he’d never called anyone before he arrested them, but he did slam the bars behind a really bad guy, laugh and wish him a nice day. But I don’t think he meant it.

It occurred to me that calling you and telling you you’re going to be arrested is, a) kind of a tip off that you’re going to get arrested and, b) the kind of news that would make most sane people immediately buy a plane ticket to Cuba. Since the number of arrests would probably dip dramatically if the alleged criminal got a forewarning that the police were coming for him, I finally and definitively decided this whole thing must be a scam.

Still, on the off-off chance that this might be a real thing, I thought I should consider all the things I’d done that might get me in trouble.

First I recalled I had left the top off the toothpaste that morning AND squeezed from the middle. It was possible my husband had called this infraction into the police although I’m pretty sure while annoying, I didn’t break any actual laws.

Next I remembered that I’d burnt the steaks on the grill last night. Again, I didn’t actually break any laws but I think my family was pretty unhappy about having charred hockey pucks for dinner.

Finally, I remembered that I had made my own parking spot at the supermarket when I was buying the meat I would burn at dinner because there were no actual spots available. This time I think I did actually break the law. I wondered if someone had reported me for wanton parking space consumption. Was that a real thing? Was this something that could actually get me arrested? I started to break out in a sweat. Then I thought for a minute more and decided at most, I might get a parking ticket for parking in a not-a-parking spot and that it probably would not lead to me being arrested.

Confident that the whole thing was a bunch of baloney, I deleted the voicemail.

Then I went and put the cap back on the toothpaste, just to be sure.

