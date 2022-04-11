See your Potential by the Sea - Professional Business Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI - A professional business conference is scheduled for April 15 and 16 at the Embassy Suites, located at 4337 S. Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi.

The See your Potential by the Sea conference is conducted by Networking U, 501c3 and will give people the opportunity to connect with local businesses and organizations in the Coastal Bend.

Friday, April 15, session starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. On Saturday, April 16, the conference will be held from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m.

For more information on event or showcase tables contact Debra K. Pope at 214-592-5196, 214-578-445 or DPope@DreamVacations.com.