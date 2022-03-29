Easter celebrations in Duval and Jim Wells Counties

Easter Sunday lands on April 17 this year. Area organizations are preparing for Easter celebrations.

The following are celebrations in Duval and Jim Wells Counties.

Duval County

On Sunday, April 3, Vera's Trucking will host an Easter Egg Hunt in San Diego at the Padre Pedro Park in front of the City Hall. There will be lots of prizes. The event will be held from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m.

On Saturday, April 9, DeSouza Injury Lawyers will host an Easter Egg Hunt in Freer. In Freer, the celebration will be from 3:30 p.m. till 4:30 p.m. at the Duval Freer Airport on US Highway 59.

Jim Wells County

On Saturday, April 2, Mi Casa Home Health Agency and Hospice will host an Easter Egg Hunt for the community at the Anderson Park in Alice. The event is free and will be from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m.

On Saturday, April 9, Silver Star Food Stores will host an Easter Drive Thru event for the community at their store at 909 South Cameron Street in Alice. The event is free and starts at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, April 9, DeSouza Injury Lawyers will host an Easter Egg Hunt in Alice. The celebration will be at the Anderson Park from 10:30 a.m. till 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, April 9, Haven Skilled Services will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the KC Pavilion in Alice. Everyone is welcomed to the free event. The event is from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Bring your own basket.