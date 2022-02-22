75th annual Duval County Fair starts Thursday

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Rotarians are hosting the 75th annual Duval County Fair starting Thursday, Feb. 24 and ending on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The fair has been a staple of the community. Exhibitors throughout the Duval County have been working on their projects. Projects included food, arts and crafts, welding and livestock.

Money raised by the exhibitors are generally used for college education or to prepare for the following year's fair project.

The public is welcomed to attend. Masks will be required in some areas of the Rotary Pavilion grounds.

The Rotary Pavilion is located near the intersection of South Dr. EE Dunlap and Rotary Avenue.