Leslie Blasing to star at JWC Habitat for Humanity's annual fundraiser

Leslie Blasing, a Valley favorite, will be performing at the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser at the JWC Fairgrounds on Monday, January 17.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will have music, silent auction and more.

Blasing sings songs in several different genres and is usually found in South Padre Island where she has called home for 25.

Tickets are $10. Contact Melissa Trevino at Alice Echo - News Journal. For tickets call 361-396-7222 or any Habitat for Humanity member.