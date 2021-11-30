Alice Christmas parade set for Thursday

The Christmas season is here and to officially kick-off the season the City of Alice and the Alice Echo - News Journal is having the annual Christmas parade on Thursday.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, nearly 100 floats will light up and kick-off the Christmas season as they make their way through downtown Alice.

Line-up for the parade will start at Cameron and Lincoln. The floats will travel down Cameron and make a right on Main Street. They will go down Main Street until they reach King Street where they will make a right. The parade will pass Meridian Care and the residential properties until they reach Lincoln. The lighted parade will come to an end on Lincoln where it all started.

This year's Christmas parade theme is Everyday Heroes. The Christmas parade committee wanted to honor the heroes in the community who have stepped up during the pandemic and all the struggles over the last two years.

The parade is scheduled to start around 6 p.m. after the mayor of Alice, City Council, Parade Marshal and Person of the Year turn the lights on downtown.

