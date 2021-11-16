JMV's Sweets and Treats offering free Thanksgiving meals

BENAVIDES - JMV's Sweets and Treats in Benavides is hosting a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday, Nov. 21 for anyone wanting a free warm meal.

"In the past, we have hosted a free Thanksgiving meal for the community of Benavides and surrounding areas. I am pleased to say JMV’s Sweets and Treats will be hosting it again this year," said Melissa Hernandez, owner. "A complete Thanksgiving meal will be available for anyone who goes by. If you know of any families or elderly that will be unable to come to our establishment to pick up a plate, please let us know so we can make arrangements to deliver them a Thanksgiving meal."

This is Hernandez's way of thanking the community of Benavides and surrounding areas for all their support.

Meals will be distributed starting at 11 a.m. until all plates are given out.

JMV’s Sweets & Treats is located at 502 E. Mesquite in Benavides. For more information call 361-256-2090 or 361-396-9025.