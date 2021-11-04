Conjunto Festival coming to Alice

A free Tejano musical festival is coming to Alice.

The Conjunto Festival will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at La Vision Park on 1013 South 281 Bypass.

Tejano musicians such as Marcos Orozco, Lucky Joe, Los Chamacos, South Texas Homies, Sunny Sauceda and many more. There will be a merchant's expo, food and craft booths and meet and greets with the artists.

Jim Luna with Quartermoon Productions is ready for Alice and surrounding community residents to enjoy themselves.

"We are excited to have this festival coming to the area. We have people from all over the state and nation coming to Alice," Luna said. "With the pandemic everything stopped. While it's not gone, we want to give people something to do."

This event is free unless you'd like to purchase VIP tickets, Luna said.

For more information call 979-665+1923 or to buy tickets go to myticketgenius.com.