Blood drive set for Saturday to help Alice HS Seniors earn red cords

The Alice and surrounding communities are being asked to participate in the blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Alice High School will be hosting the blood drive from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Alice.

This is a great opportunity for the community support Alice High School seniors and donate towards their red cords. Also, your donation will go towards the Alice High School district competition for the most donors.

Please if you can donate this Saturday, click the link below and make your appointment.