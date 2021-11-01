Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway

The annual Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway is a few weeks away. The giveaway is the law firms official holiday season kick-off.

Thomas J. Henry has been giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families each November for more than a decade. In fact, more than 350,000 people throughout the South Texas region have been impacted by this generous event, making the Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway one of the largest Thanksgiving charity events in the nation.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Thomas J. Henry volunteers will be in Alice, San Diego, Robstown and Freer with frozen turkeys that will help families have a meal on the table this Thanksgiving.

The giveaway is drive-thru only. Everyone is to remain in their vehicles. One turkey per adult person with a max of three turkeys per vehicle.

Often times, the first person in line had been there since two o’clock in the morning, and people continue to receive turkeys until late in the afternoon.

This year's giveaways will be at: