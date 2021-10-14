Kicking off 84th annual JWC Fair with parade, concert

The 84th Jim Wells County Fair will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 16 with a parade through downtown and a concert. The exhibits at the fair will run till Saturday, Oct. 23.

Parade

The parade starts at 2 p.m. at Schallert Elementary on North Texas Boulevard. It takes a turn on Third Street, a left turn on Cameron Street before traveling down Main Street and ending at Dixie Iron Works on Kentucky Street.

Concert

The second annual JWC Fair Concert will have live bands starting at 9 p.m. Music lineup includes JR Castillo and Massore. Tickets for the outdoor concert are $20 pre-sale of $25 at the gate. CIP Tables are being sold for $300 with a sitting for eight people.

Tickets can be purchased at the JWC Fair Office, Alice JN Feed Store, Lopez Feed Store and Premont Feed Store.

Carnival

The Heart of America carnival will be a part of this year's fair from Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 23. Each single carnival ride ticket is $1.25 or you can purchase 20 tickets for $20. All day pass will also be available, but no pricing details were available.

Gate Admission

Entrance to the fair is $5 per person. Children under 6 are free. Vehicles with eight people will be charged $20.

For more information call 361-664-7595 or go to the fair website at

www.jimwellscountyfair.com.

