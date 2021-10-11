VFW's National Anthem Singing Contest

submitted

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is having a National Anthem Singing Contest.

The contest, "Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!" is an opportunity for youth to share their talent, display their patriotism and express their creativity while singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Winners may also win a $500 national prize. Video entries and signed entry forms are due to a local VFW Auxiliary by March 31, 2022.

Visit

More:https://vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities

for contest eligibility, rules, national awards and an entry form.