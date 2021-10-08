Coastal Bend Blood Center Launches Twice for Life Challenge

submitted

With just three months left in 2021, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is launching their biggest campaign of the year to entice individuals across the Coastal Bend Area to donate blood not just once, but twice.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center invites you to participate in their 1st Twice for Life Challenge, running until December 31st. Individuals that donate two or more times in 2021 will be entered in a drawing to win a $1,000 gift card. The winner of the drawing will be announced on Monday, Jan. 3rd, 2022.

“If all eligible individuals donated blood twice a year, blood shortages would be a rare event,” states Blood Center’s President and CEO, Corey Survant. “We are hopeful that our Twice for Life Challenge will excite new and regular donors and encourage our community to donate twice this year to help us save lives in our community.”

Find a blood drive near you and schedule an appointment to donate your lifesaving blood before the new year. Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are welcome.